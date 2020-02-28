CK Akonnor addresses media next week

Anadarko sells Ghana assets to Total for $2.5bn The Ministry of Energy has started approval processes for the sale of the Ghana…

Arsenal, Ajax knocked out of Europa League Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a glaring chance with the last kick of…

Parliament backtracks on threat to sanction journalists The Leadership of Parliament has backtracked on its threat to sanction…

FIFA demand Martin Braithwaite law be abolished in Spain FIFA have asked for the rule that allows Spanish clubs to sign players outside…

Rafael Nadal cruises into Mexican Open final World number two Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Mexican Open by…