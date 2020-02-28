CK Akonnor addresses media next week

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will address the media next week after arriving from his European tour.
The tactician will be facing the media on Friday, March 6, as he is set to release his squad for the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Sudan.
A release from the GFA read: "Coach Akonnor will meet the Black Stars Management Committee on Friday to brief them on the tour and will subsequently address the media at a press conference next week.
"He is also expected to name his squad for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against Sudan at the press conference."
On his tour, Akonnor met Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and striker Jordan Ayew in the UK as well as Leicester defender Daniel Amartey who is recovering from a long-term injury.
The Black Stars coach also visited Ghanaian players based in Germany, Spain, Belgium and other European countries.
CK Akonnor last month was appointed as Black Stars coach. The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Akonnor's first assignment is a 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan on March 27 at the Cape Coast Stadium and then play the reserve fixture on March 30.
Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.
