Clarence Seedorf sacked as coach of Cameroon

Clarence Seedorf has been sacked as Cameroon manager after a poor performance at Africa Cup of Nations.
The Indomitable Lions were knocked out of the tournament at the round of 16 stage when they were beaten 3-2 by Nigeria.
The Cameroon Football Federation have released an official statement to confirm the sacking of the former AC Milan manager.
The 2017 champions won only a game at the 32nd edition of Africa biggest football showpiece, they began their AFCON campaign with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau, before drawing goalless with Ghana and Benin.
Seedorf, the former Netherlands international was appointed Cameroon manager in August 2018 with former Ajax and international team-mate Patrick Kluivert named as his assistant.
He had previously spent brief spells in charge of AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna before taking the Cameroon job.
