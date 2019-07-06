AFCON 2019: Nigeria edge Cameroon in five-goal thriller

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Nigeria came from behind to beat defending champions Cameroon 3-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations thriller.
In an entertaining game played at the Alexandria Stadium, it was Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi who drilled in the late winner, after Odion Ighalo had earlier put the Super Eagles ahead with his deflected strike inside the box in the 19th minute.
Cameroon equalized through Stephane Bahoken who latched onto 2017 AFCON best player Christian Bassogog pass and restored parity for his side.
The Indomitable Lions for the first time in the game went ahead courtesy Clinton N'Jie a minute to half time. Ighalo levelled the game for Nigeria before Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored to see off the defending champions.
Hosts Egypt and South Africa will square off at 7:00 pm in the other last-16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium with the winner facing Nigeria in the quarterfinal on July 10 at 4:00 pm.
