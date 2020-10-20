COVID-19: CK Akonnor sends goodwill message to Black Stars players who have tested positive

CK Akonnor has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars players who have tested positive for COVID-19 after Mali and Qatar friendlies.
The aftermath of the friendlies have seen 7 players contracted the virus, they include Kassim Nuhu, Bernard Mensah, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Aidoo and Jordan Ayew.
READ ALSO: Black Stars recover from Mali defeat to thump Qatar
The Black Stars head coach has taken to Twitter to wish the players speedy recovery and cautioned all and sundry to adhere to all the safety protocols
"Speedy recovery to all the players who have tested positive for corona virus. Stay strong and come back stronger Let’s continue to adhere to all the safety protocols. Stay safe"
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released a statement following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases after the Black Stars two friendlies in Antalya, Turkey this month.
In a statement the GFA claimed, they adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12) in Turkey.
"We are informed that some of our Black Stars players have tested positive for Corona virus following their involvement in Ghana’s friendly games against Mali (October 09) and Qatar (October 12).
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) contingent adhered to all the strict COVID-19 protocols, before, during and after our stay in Turkey. A minimum of three tests were conducted on players, technical and management team members during the training camp in Antalya.
The first test was conducted 24Hrs prior to the game against Mali where one team official tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group. With just about an hour to the start of the game against Mali, the Ghana team Doctors, together with Turkish Health officials conducted another round of tests in the dressing rooms of both Ghana and Mali before kick-off.
The 3rd set of tests were carried out 24Hrs before the second game against Qatar and again, no single positive case was recorded.
Furthermore, officials and management committee members of the National Team underwent another test on Thursday, October 15, 24Hrs before flying out of Turkey, this time, one technical team member tested positive for the virus and was immediately isolated from the group, ruling him out of the trip to Ghana.
The GFA ensured all FIFA Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the National Team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus.
The GFA will continue to monitor the situation and will provide all necessary support to the affected players while wishing them a speedy recovery."