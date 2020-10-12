Black Stars recover from Mali defeat to thump Qatar

Following a poor show against Mali, the Black Stars were eager to atone for the 3-0 defeat in their second friendly in Antalya, Turkey.
Ghana on Friday, were beaten 3-0 by a disciplined and well-composed Mali side at the Emir sports complex in Antalya, a result that attracted criticisms from the Ghanaian football public.
Taking on Qatar at the Mardan Sports Complex, the Black Stars walloped the Asian Champions 5-1, a result that sees CK Akonnor record his first win since his appointment.
The team put a good second-half performance to record the heavy victory following a 1-1 draw in the first half.
Ghana were provided with an early scare as Qatar struck the woodwork in the third minute. The Black Stars took hold of the game and nearly fetched the opener when Thomas Partey sent Andre Ayew through on goal however his weak effort was saved by the goalkeeper in the 13th minute.
In did not take long before the opening goal finally came as Jordan Ayew went on a solo run and his shot got parried by the goalkeeper before Tarique Fosu, who was making his second appearance for the Black Stars scored his maiden goal for the national team scored from the rebound.
READ ALSO: Razak Abalora, Benson Anang start as CK Akonnor names starting XI against Qatar
The Moroons of Qatar breached the defence of Ghana before the break to make the scoreline even. Asian Cup top scorer, Almoez Ali, who scored 9 goals in the competition drew the Asian Champions level.
The striker outpaced Joseph Aidoo to a long searching ball after which he dinked it over the goalkeeper before firing into an empty net.
Ghana started the half strong hoping to restore their advantage and almost found the back of the net following chances from Partey's effort which the goalkeeper covered himself in glory and Andre Ayew strike which came off the cross back.
Ayew finally doubled Ghana's advantage in the 63rd minute after receiving a pass from Partey. Minutes later Partey again put Samuel Owusu through on goal as the Al-Fayha winger placed the ball into the net.
Ayew scored his second on the day before substitute Caleb Ekuban made it 5-1 at the Mardan Sports Complex.