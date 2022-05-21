Prime News Ghana

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh agrees contract extension with Hearts of Oak

By Vincent Ashitey
Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has agreed a new contract with the club, Prime News can confirm.

The forward whose contract with the Accra-based club is set to end after this season has reached an agreement to extend his stay.

According to Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei, the club held a fruitful discussion with Barnieh days ago and both parties agreed to continue their relationship.

"Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has agreed a deal to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak. We held successful talks and after agreeing terms, we offered him a contract that reflected those terms. That was 10 days ago," Vincent Sowah-Odotei told Asaase Radio.

Afriyie Barnieh joined the Phobians in the 2019/2020 season which was later canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has made 25 appearances for Hearts of Oak scoring 8 goals and 3 assists this season.

He played an integral role for the Phobias as they lifted Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season.

Barnieh captained Ghana U-20 team to win the WAFU Zone B championship in December 2020 as well as the AFCON title in March 2021.

 