Disregard reports of Kotoko offloading 5 players - Nana Kwame Dankwah

Management member of Asante Kotoko has quashed reports that his outfit is set to offloaded 5 players.
Reports in the media over the weekend suggested that some five will be shown the exit door.
According to reports, head coach Maxwell Konadu has submitted 5 names he wants to do away with in this current transfer window.
The list comprises of two wingers, a left-back, midfielder and a striker.
The names speculated are Matthew Kelvin, Maxwell Baakoh, Evans Owusu, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Richard Arthur who will all be yanked out.
However, Nana Kwame Dankwah has urged the club fans not to buy into the reports.
Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based club have augmented their squad with two signings. The porcupines have added striker Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Sarkodie.
Sarkodie, former Nkoranza Warriors captain on Saturday, penned a 3-year-deal with the Porcupines to become the club's first signing in the just-opened transfer window and the second player to be registered this term following the registration of striker, Kwame Opoku who was signed earlier.
Sarkodie's arrival is expected to boost the midfielder options in Maxwell Konadu's squad as they aim to return to Africa this season.
"Debunk stories of five (5) players to be loaned out. We are critically monitoring the situation of offloading and signing players wisely which will help the course of the club,'' Dankwah on Light FM.
''Currently, our signed players are Kwame Opoku and Emmanuel Sarkodie."
