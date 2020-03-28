Ex-Kotoko star sees similarities between himself and Justice Blay

Police release deployment strategy for possible lockdown over Covid-19 A leaked document reveals that the Ghana Police Service has released a…

Ethiopia freeing 4,000 inmates in coronavirus battle More than 4,000 prisoners will be released in Ethiopia as the government…

African Triathlon Sprint Cup called off General secretary of Ghana Athletics Association Bawa Fusieni has disclosed…

Uganda temporarily bans public transport Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has announced a 14-day ban on public…