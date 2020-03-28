Ex-Kotoko star sees similarities between himself and Justice Blay

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah sees similarities between himself and Justice Blay, who has been a key cog in the Porcupines team.
According to Chibsah, Blay’s combativeness and passing skills are similar to his style during his active days.
Blay, 27, has been a revelation since his season-long loan move from Medeama to Kotoko in last year July and many as rated him the best midfielder in the Ghana Premier League.
A host of midfielders have shone for their respective clubs in the league after 15 matches but Chibsah has revealed who ranks highest on his scoresheet.
Speaking to Happy FM, the ex-Ghana international, now a player intermediary has singled out Justice Blay as the best midfielder in the league.
'There have been impressive performances from some of the midfielders in the game like Justice Blay (Asante Kotoko), Christopher Nettey (Hearts of Oak), Frederick Ansah Botchwey (Hearts of Oak), Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) Emmanuel Kekeyeh (Karela United) and others,'' he told Happy FM.
''I can single out Justice Blay who plays just like me. He combines both defensive and attacking duties as a midfielder for Asante Kotoko. Looking at all the players I have mentioned I think he fits that criteria.''
''He has a very good rate and the way he plays I think is similar to how I played during the active days as a footballer,'' he added.
