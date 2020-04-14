Dr Prince Pamboe wants 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season called off

CAF and GFA Medical Committee Member, Dr Prince Pamboe has called for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
All football competitions in Ghana has been suspended until further notice as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to him, warned that the Covid-19 is very dangerous and has caused many sickness and deaths in a short time all over the world.
Ghana’s total cases now stand at 566 with eight deaths.
The medical practitioner speaking on Sunday Night Live SNL with Karl Tuffuor, advised the GFA to forget football for the 2020 calendar year
"It is not an issue the league will resume anytime, It is not an issue we should even entertain because after Covid-19 the sort of psychological interventions you need to wake these players up, the length of the preseason you need to give them and prepare all that...
I mean 2019/20 we should let it go and plan something better and for inventions to help our club owners."
Pamboe further urged Ghanaians to practice safe and healthy living by washing hands with soap regularly, using sanitizer, covering mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue when coughing as well as applying social distance.
He said the Covid-19 can be infected with the movement of people, so it is better if people stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.
Dr Pamboe's suggestion adds to the many club administrators who have called for the season to be voided as health is more important than football.