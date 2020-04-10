Gladson Awako admits it's difficult for players to succeed in Ghana

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has admitted that it is not easy for footballers to live a comfortable life in Ghana compared to when plying their trade abroad.
According to the former TP Mazembe midfielder, the assertions that a player can make in the Ghana football is not true unless you have been given a national team invite.
READ ALSO: Great Olympics to sign 10 players
Speaking to Asempa FM, Awako said the grounds are not fertile enough to allow a local based player to be financially sufficient and be comfortable in life.
''If someone claims that you can play your career here in Ghana, succeed and enjoy life in the future, it is never true,'' the former Berekum Chelsea player told Asempa FM.
''It's either you get the chance to be in any of the national teams (then that's cool)."
''How much do they even pay us as signing on fees ? So if someone says you can play here and be very comfortable, take very good care of your kids and your family, it's false."
Awako believes those from established homes can however be exemptions.
''It will be very difficult (for one to succeed here), unless the player is from a well to do family or stay with the family. As a player everyone wants to live a good life so it will be very hard to accomplish such a lifestyle here.''
READ ALSO: Charles Taylor fires shots at Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players
Gladson Awako has been a delight for Great Olympics in the 2019//20 Ghana Premier League. However, he missed the last two matches for his side due to a hand injury before the league was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.