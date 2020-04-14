17 persons fully recover from COVID-19, 8 deaths recorded - Dr Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye says some 17 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana.
This was after the 17 tested double negative after undergoing all treatments.
Some 66 have tested negative for the first test and are yet to do a second test to finally confirm their status as COVID-19 free.
He also disclosed that some 218 people with mild conditions are currently home and are being managed.
These people after their conditions improve will be made to run another test to check if they are COVID-19 free.
The bad news was that some 8 people have passed on now but most people with the virus are responding well
He made this known at a press briefing on April 14, 2020.
"Some 17 people have fully recovered because they have tested double negative, some 66 have also tested negative and are yet to do the second test to see if they have completely recovered and we are sure they will all test negative. We have some 218 people with mild condition home undergoing management when their conditions improve well, we will run a test on all of them to know their status".
As of 14 April 2020, 9:00 am, a total of 566 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.
17 people have been treated and discharged and 8 people have died so far.