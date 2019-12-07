EPL: Manchester is Red as United beat City

Manchester United continued their winnings ways following their derby day 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in matchday 16 of the English Premier League.
The two sides headed into the game fresh off the back of important wins in midweek after United beat Tottenham while City thrash Burnley but it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who got one over their bitterest rivals on Saturday night.
Goals Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for United ensured that Manchester United beat the Citizens in the derby to have the bragging rights until the two meet again next year at Old Trafford.
Man City had more of the ball in the early minutes but it was the away side who created the big moments with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard forcing Ederson to make crucial saves.
United were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute after a VAR review for a foul on Rashford by Bernardo Silva.
Rashford who scored a brace against Tottenham in midweek made no mistake from the spot as he sent Ederson the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.
He had another opportunity to double United's lead following a counter-attacking move but he fluffed his lines before being denied by the woodwork moments later.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer charges mounted pressure on their opponent in search of the second goal and the pressure paid off in the half-hour mark when Anthony Martial finally increased the lead from his low drive after being teed by Daniel James.
Gabriel Jesus missed a sitter to reduce the deficit for the Citizens as the opening 45 minutes ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors.
City began the second half on the front foot struggled to breach United's defence. Lindelof blocked a shot from De Bruyne when through on goal.
De Gea came to United's aid tipping Rodri shot from the edge of the box over the top of the goal post.
Nicholas Otamendi gave Man City hope five minutes from time after rising high to nod home Riyad Mahrez corner but wasn't enough as the referee Anthony Taylor blew for the end of the game.