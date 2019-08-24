EPL: Salah scores twice to seal easy win for Liverpool against Arsenal

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool swept Arsenal aside with a dominant performance to maintain their 100% start to the season.
The result moves the Reds three points clear at the top of the Premier League, after three successive wins, with the Gunners in second.
While Arsenal had chances to score on the counter attack, Joel Matip's powerful header before the interval put Jurgen Klopp's side in charge.
And Salah stole the show after the break as the hosts increased their tempo inside a buoyant Anfield.
The Egyptian won and converted a 49th-minute penalty after being fouled by Arsenal defender David Luiz and he then doubled his tally with a superb solo goal, finding the bottom-left corner after cutting in from the right and getting the better of Luiz.
Substitute Lucas Torreira scored for Arsenal to give Unai Emery's side a late consolation.
Reigning champions Manchester City could reduce the gap at the top of the table to two points if they win at Bournemouth on Sunday (14:00 BST).
Source: BBC
READ ALSO: