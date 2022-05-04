Etouga, two others vie for NASCO Player of the Month award

Three players have been shortlisted for the NASCO Player of the Month for March.
The leading Ghana Premier League goalscorer Franck Mbella Etouga has been nominated alongside Matthew Kelvin Andoh of Karela FC and Emmanuel Annor of Bechem United FC.
Mbella Etouga scored two goals in March after playing four matches for league leaders Asante Kotoko.
READ ALSO: Nominees for NASCO Coach of the Month for March announced
Karela FC winger Kelvin Andoh also played three matches, scored 3 goals and won one NASCO MVP award.
Annor also played four matches, scored two goals and won one NASCO MVP award for Ashanti Gold SC.
The winner is expected to be announced on the next edition of the GFA News broadcast programme.