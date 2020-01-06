Ex-Kotoko striker Fatawu Safiu weds Adila Jafaru

Ghana and former Asante Kotoko striker Fatawu Safiu has married Adila Jafaru in a beautiful Islamic ceremony.
The two love beds tied the knot on Sunday, January 5, 2020 which was held in Techiman strictly by invitation, saw families and friends and some of his old teammates gracing the wonderful occasion.
The 25-year-old left Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko to join Swedish second-tier side Trelleborg FC on initial four-month loan with an option to buy.
His move was made permanent in November 2019 after excelling for the club in his loan spell.
The 25-year-old has netted four times in his eight appearances for Trelleborgs FF in his debut season.
He has also been voted for five-man of the match awards.
READ ALSO: Fatawu Safiu signs permanent deal with Trelleborgs FF ...