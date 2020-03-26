Fighting Covid-19, Togbe Afede supports Ho hospitals

Hearts of Oak board chairmen Togbe Afede XIV has joined government's fight against Covid-19.
The board chairman of the Phoabians has made a cash donation of GH¢100,000 and sanitizers to two hospitals in Ho to aid in the fight against Covid-19.
The hospitals are; Ho Teaching Hospital GH¢60,000 and Ho Municipal Hospital-GH¢40,000.
Togbe Afede who reigns as the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, also gave over 2,200 hand sanitizers to the Hospitals and communities in the Asogli State.
The President of the National House of Chiefs, while making the presentation mentioned that the donation was to support the facilities and communities to fight the pandemic.
Togbe Afede also charged the traditional authorities to champion environmental cleanliness and ensure that their subjects obeyed health protocols from the World Health Organization and directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
He commended the hospitals for their efforts so far in combating the disease and urged them to remain focused.
Togbe Afede called for the protection of vulnerable, especially the aged in society and underscored the need for the country to learn valuable lessons from the pandemic to be self-reliant.
Ghana's coronavirus cases is now 132 with three deaths and one recovery.
Source: GNA