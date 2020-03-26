Covid-19 : Ministry of Communications to block all prank calls from March 27

The Ministry of Communications will from Friday, March 27 block all Covid-19 prank calls to get the country's emergency system to work effectively.
The Ministry in a statement said prank calls to the emergency number cover more than 95% of the call traffic.
According to the statement, between 28th January 2020 - 16th March 2020, the 112 emergency call centre recorded a total of one million, nine hundred and two thousand, nine hundred and twenty-six calls (1,902,926).
Of this number 1,887,125 were prank calls.
In view of this, the Ministry said from March 27 all prank calls will be blocked to get the emergency system to work effectively.