Five sent off as Marseille grab rare win at PSG

LeBron James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference Final After leading his team to within one win of the Western Conference Finals,…

Arsenal give Fulham an unfriendly welcome to the Premier League Arsenal started the new Premier League season with a blistering performance to…

US budget deficit soars to $3tn record The US budget deficit has hit a record high of more than $3tn (£2.3tn), driven…

Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time…