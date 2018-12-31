Former Liverpool winger passes on

Former Preston, Liverpool and Bolton winger Peter Thompson has passed on at the age of 76.

Thompson who netted 54 goals in 416 appearances for Liverpool between 1963 and 1973, died suddenly at the weekend. He won two First Division titles under Bill Shankly. He also helped the Reds win the FA Cup for the first time in 1965 and reach the European Cup Winners' Cup final in 1966.

He was capped 16 times by England under World Cup-winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey. Thompson was named in Ramsey's initial 28-man squads for the 1966 and 1970 World Cups but was cut from the final 22 for both tournaments.

Career

Thompson started his career at Preston, becoming a first-team regular at 17 before going on to score 20 goals in 121 appearances. Following his 10-year spell at Liverpool, he joined Bolton in 1973 before retiring in 1978.