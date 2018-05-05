George Asamoah joins WAFA after leaving Inter Allies

Midfielder George Asamoah, has joined Sogakope based club WAFA after being released by Inter Allies.
Asamoah completed the move to the Academy side after the club completed the necessary paper works.
The 21-year old joins the club on a free transfer after being released by Inter Allies.
He was excluded from the Inter Allies squad prior to the start of the on-going Ghana Premier League.
WAFA agreed to sign the 21-year-old after the player impressed on trial.
He will be coming as a replacement for some key midfielders who left the Club at the end of the 2016/17 season.
WAFA meanwhile are expected to announce the signing of the player officially in the coming days.