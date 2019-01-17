CAF CC: Get to the money zone and make history- Bekoe tells Kotoko players

Erstwhile Asante Kotoko forward, Eric Kwabena Bekoe has urged the players of his former employers to plunge the team to the money zone of the Confederation Cup.
A win for Kotoko on Sunday over Coton Sport de Garoua will see the Kumasi-based club progress to the money zone of the Confederations Cup.
The 2008 Ghana Premier League golden boot winner with the Porcupine Warriors charged the playing body to step up on Sunday so they make history by qualifying to the money zone.
"The players must use this game to hype themselves because their names would be in the history books of Kotoko if they qualify to the money zone on Sunday against Coton Sport from Cameroon in the CAF Confederation Cup"
The former Petroject attacker says players of Asante Kotoko should know that the club represents the people of Ashanti (Asanteman) and they should do all they can to bring smiles to the faces of the people in the region.
"As a player playing for Kotoko, you should have it in mind that you are playing for the entire Region (Asanteman) and not for yourself so they should play their hearts out on Sunday against Coton Sport", Bekoe revealed on Kumasi-based Ashh FM.
He further admonished the players to eschew complacency and anticipate a tough game on Sunday.
"The players should put the first leg victory aside and concentrate on the game on Sunday because it will be very tough", he addressed.
Speaking on Sogne Yacouba's goal drought, the one-time poster boy of the Reds sympathized with his dry spell in front of goal despite the stellar performances he has exhibited lately for the club.
"It's my prayer and wish that Songne Yacouba scores on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to end his goal drought because it's not easy as a striker when you are playing well but not scoring... I will jubilate and thank God if he scores"
"Kotoko supporters should keep on supporting Songne Yacouba the way they supported me during my days at Kotoko and I know things will change for him on Sunday", he appealed to the fans.
The revered goal monger demanded support from the fans as he believes the team can't go forward without its vociferous supporters.
"I will appeal to all Kotoko supporters to troop to the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday in their numbers and cheer the team to victory because the team can't do without their support", he ended.
Eric Kwabena Bekoe rose to the highest pinnacle in local football capped by 2008 Golden Boot whiles with Asante Kotoko and will go down as one of the most dread strikers to have graced the nation's top flight having scored 17 goals in 23 appearances in the 2007/2008 Ghana premier league season and also the top scorer in the 2008 CAF Confederation Cup with 10 goals for the Porcupine Warriors.
