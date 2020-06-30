GFA to decide fate of 2019/20 football season today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today, June 30 take a decision on the fate of the 2019/2020 football season.
The country's football governing body is expected to announced whether the 2019/20 football season has been cancelled or would be continued.
Clubs have been left in limbo since March with regards to how to prepare for the future after the various leagues were suspension to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Due to the spread of the virus, experts and some club administrators called on the GFA to void the season, while other club administrators noted that the season should be continued when it is safe to do so.
In May, a letter signed by GFA president Kurt Okraku to the clubs revealed that the body will decide on the fate of the season at the end of the month.
Subsequently in an interview with GTV Sports Plus, he assured the football community of continuous engagement with stakeholders before a final decision will be taken on June 20.
“We have not decided yet to annul the league. The executive council met a few days ago to consider all the possibilities after which we issued a statement that we will continue to work closely with the government and the Health Ministry to see what the turnout would be.
“Beyond that, we gave ourselves a deadline of June 30 by which time the council will meet again to take a definite decision as to whether to continue with the league or truncate or cancel it under the circumstances within and outside the shores of Ghana”, Kurt Okraku said.
