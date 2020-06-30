Mahama to begin nationwide tour from June 30 Former President and flagbearer for the NDC will from tomorrow June 30 begin a…

K.T Hammond to sue Multimedia over Togolese tape MP for Adansi Asokwa K.T Hammond says he will sue the Multimedia Group for his…

GFA to decide fate of 2019/20 football season today The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today, June 30 take a decision on the…