Just In : Otumfuo adds 3 members to Kotoko board

Life Patron of Asante Kotoko His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has made an additional input to the club's board of directors.
The life Patron in May constituted a new 9-member board to steer the affairs of the club. But he has today, June 29 added 3 new members to make a total of a 12-member board, according to Opemsuo Radio.
The new inclusions are Mr Kofi Amoah Abban MD of Rickword Oil Group, Mr James Osei Brown - CEO Joshob Construction Company, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey- MD Lexta Ghana Ltd.
The 12-member board is chaired by Bussiness man Dr Kwame Kyei, Chairman Unity Group of Companies, has Mr Jude Arthur, Board Chairman, GCB Bank as the Vice-Chairman.
Other members of the Board include Mr Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University, and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Bussiness man.
Meanwhile, the board has been tasked to return the club to its glory days.