Cudjoe Fianoo hints of "good news" for football people

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo has hinted that clubs in the country will be smiling soon as government is working on a package for them.
Fianoo noted in an interview with Asempa FM that the Sports Ministry will be coming to the aid of the clubs in the country amid the Covid-19 crisis.
He had earlier descended on the Sports Ministry and National Sports Authority after government left out Sports specifically football in the stimulus package.
According to him, NSA and the Sports Ministry are to blame for government not considering football in the disbursement of the stimulus package amid the Covid-19 crisis.
“I’ve heard from the deputy minister for youth and sports and the board chairman for the NSA confirming sports was not considered in government’s stimulus package,”
“It’s painful hearing it from these people because they are the leaders of our sports. They have to be blamed if government did not consider our proposal because our request was made through them, they failed in their duties,” he told Kumasi FM
His comments came after Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Perry Okudzeto who over the weekend disclosed that the football industry will not have a share of government’s stimulus package because it is meant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
“The stimulus package we know is for SMEs and football or sports is not included in the package that is being rolled out.”
24hours after blaming the Sports Ministry and NSA, Fianoo has changed his stand due to being briefed from a reliable source about government plans for the football fraternity.
He said that he erred in his earlier statement. The former AshantiGold CEO averred the stimulus package is coming in trenches and football people will have their share.
"I was very surprised when I heard that the football fraternity won't receive any stimulus package"
"But from the briefing, I got last night, the Ministry is working to give us what we deserve."
"I have changed my stands a little bit because of the assuring words I have got from a very credible source last night."