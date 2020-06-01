A closer look at GFA President Kurt Okraku as he turns 49

Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku (born 1st June, 1971) is a Ghanaian football administrator who serves as the President of the Ghana Football Association since October 2019.
He beat off competition from five other candidates following a run-off at Extraordinary Congress in Accra.
After three rounds of voting, Mr. Okraku stood tall, winning with over 96% after going unopposed in the final round following George Afriyie’s concession.
Kurt Okraku is a former sports journalist and past Executive Chairman of Dreams F.C.,
He also served on various executive committees of the Ghana Football Association as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.
EDUCATION / TRAINING
2006 – Hospitality and Tourism Management – Manchester Trinity College, UK 2005 – MBA (Football Management) – University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK 2004 – Microsoft Certified System Engineering – Tech Connect, Manchester, UK 2003 – First Aid Course for First Aider – Manchester, UK 2001 – Advanced Certificate in Marketing – Emile Wool Colleges, London, UK 2000 – Diploma in Journalism – Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana 1997 – Bachelor of Arts Degree – University of Ghana, Ghana.
1997 – Certificate of Attendance: Price Water House Associates Course in contracting out and privatization for Ghana Civil Services, Ghana
HIGHLIGHTS OF FOOTBALL EXPEREINCE & ADMINISTRATION
2018: Chairman, Local Black Stars Committee 2017-2018: Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee 2016-2017: Vice Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee 2015–2018: Member, GFA Executive Committee 2010-2016: Member, MTN FA Cup Committee 2011-to date: Executive Chairman, Dreams Football Club & its feeder clubs Still Believe FC – 2nd division club, In God We Trust SC – colts club, Dreams Tamale FC – 2nd division club
2011: General Manager, Wassaman FC
2009: Formed Dreams Football Club
2008-2010: Administrative Manager, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA)
2006–2007: Communications and Marketing Director, Accra Hearts of Oak SC
2004-2009: Director, Proton Marketing and Management Service, UK Consultant
2003-2007: Consultant, Jehovah Nisi International Soccer Promotions, Israel
2001-2005: Consultant, All Sports Management Consult, Manchester
1999-2000: Deputy Sports Editor, Network Broadcasting Ltd (Radio Gold)
1998-19999: Sports Editor, Groove FM, Accra
1997-1998: Public Relations Department, Ministry of Youth & Sports (Ghana)
1996-1999: Public Relations Officer, Afienya Untied FC – Tema, Ghana
1996-1999: Sports Producer/Presenter, Radio Universe 105.7fm
Early Ages: -Director, Jawara Babies Colts Club – Owner, Shorting Stars FC Colts Club, Achimota, Accra
PUBLICATIONS & CONFERENCES
2005 – How can financing of football clubs in Ghana be improved? Liverpool Mgt School, University of Liverpool, UK 2005 – Broadcasting Revenue: Has the bubble burst? – Football Industry Group Conference, Liverpool, UK 2004 – SOCCEREX- “When football meets business”- Annual Participant in various countries 2004 – GOODMANS – Maximizing IP Rights in football Conference – Surrey.
Source: primesnewsghana with additional files from Ghanasoccernet