Ghana maintains spot in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana maintained its 46th spot in the world for the month of March, FIFA announced on Friday.
The Black Stars could not improve the 1439 points accumulated in the previous month due to international matches not being played because of coronavirus as they are tied with Costa Rica placed 46th in the latest edition of the FIFA ranking.
The latest ranking has all countries maintaining their positions from the previous ranking.
On the continental level, the Black Stars still remain on the sixth position, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco respectively.
Belgium is still the best football nation in the world, followed by world champions France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay in the top 5 slots.
Here are FIFA’s top 10 countries:
- Belgium.
- France.
- Brazil.
- England.
- Uruguay.
- Croatia.
- Portugal.
- Spain.
- Argentina.
- Columbia.
Here is the African ranking:
-
Senegal (20).
-
Tunisia (27).
-
Nigeria (31).
-
Algeria (35).
-
Morocco (43).
-
Ghana (46).
-
Egypt (51).
-
Cameroon (53).
-
Mali (56).
-
Congo DR (56).