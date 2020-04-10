Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah reflects on job

Immediate past Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has insisted that he he has no regrets about handling the senior national football team.
The 59-year-old brought a two-year stint to an end on December 31, 2019 as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided against renewing his contract.
It was his second spell in charge of the Black Stars following a first tenure between 2012 and 2014.
Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM, the 59 year old touted his national team exploits expressing the assertion that he he holds no regrets.
He believes he has left a legacy for the his predecessor to continue from with the introduction of many young players in the national team.
“I don’t see any regret within my tenure at the national team of Ghana," he told Light FM.
"I did the best that I could which yielded results.
“And the most important thing is that you leave a legacy behind which will serve as a precedent for the upcoming talents.
“I was unfortunate then because of most of the time of handling the National Team, it was like I must search for quality players to replace the ones fading away, my first time in 2014 was a clear example to replace Essien, Stephen Appiah, Muntari, with Jordan, Atsu, and it continued during my second time,” Appiah concluded.
Kwasi Appiah has been replaced by his former deputy Charles Kwablan Akonnor who has been tasked to qualify Ghana to the World Cup and win AFCON 2021.
