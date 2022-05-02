Ghana Premier League table after matchday 27

The matchday 27 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League were honoured over the weekend.
Asante Kotoko bounced to winning ways after suffering two successive defeats to record a 1-0 win over WAFA.
Cameroonian forward, Franck Mbella Etouga scored the only goal of the game.
Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park were held to a goalless game by Great Olympics.
Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium defeated Dreams FC 3:1 as they moved to the 3rd position on the league log.
At the El Wak Stadium, Legon Cities continued their brilliant form as they defeated relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks 2-0.
Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium cruised over debutants Accra Lions with a 2-0 win.
At the Baba Yara Stadium, King Faisal who has been poor in the second half of the season was held to a 2-2 draw against Bechem United.
At the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi, high-flying Ashanti Gold dismantled Berekum Chelsea 5-1.
Karela United at the CAM Park stunned Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0.
However, Aduana Stars will host Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday with a kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘
WAFA 0-1 Asante Kotoko
Eleven Wonders 0-0 Great Olympics
Hearts of Oak 3-1 Dreams FC
Legon Cities 2-0 Elmina Sharks
RTU 2-0 Accra Lions FC
King Faisal 2-2 Bechem United
Ashanti Gold SC 5-1 Berekum Chelsea
Karela United 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
Aduana Stars v Medeama SC [Monday]
Asante Kotoko sit top of the log with 55 points with Bechem United sitting 2nd with 46 points. Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC complete the top four.
In the relegation zone, Eleven Wonders, WAFA and Elmina Sharks sit in the 16th, 17th, and 18th positions respectively.