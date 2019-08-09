Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan joins FC Inter Turku

Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan has joined Finnish top-flight side FC Inter Turku.
He joins the Blue and Black lads on a year deal after fruitful negotiations.
He had a short stint with Israeli club Beiter Jerusalem FC where he terminated his contract and returns to Finland.
Annan has played the Finnish league when he was with HJK and left in 2018.
The former Hearts of Oak midfielder has been a journeyman in football as FC Inter will be the 14 club the 33-year-old has played for as a professional.
Annan has made 67 appearances for Ghana with two goals to his credit.
