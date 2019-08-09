EPL: Kevin Danso joins Southampton

20-year-old Ghanaian born Austrian defender Kevin Danso has joined English Premier League side Southampton.
The defender signs a season-long loan with the option to buy. He was born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, but moved to Milton Keynes as a child before joining Augsburg in 2014.
He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo.
"Like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad. He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business.”
Danso was eligible to represent England, Ghana, or Austria internationally. He represented Austria's U15, U16, U17, Austria U18, and U19 youth teams.
In May 2017, he received his first call-up to the senior national team.
READ ALSO: