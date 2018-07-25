Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu joins TSG Hoffenheim

Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu has joined German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.
The 22-year-old defender signed a 5-year contract with the German outfit bringing his three years stay with Swiss Super Lig side BSC Young Boys to an end.
The deal is rumoured to be around €8 million.
He arrived in Germany on Thursday July 25, 2018 to put pen to paper on the deal.
Kasim Nuhu played 32 times for Young Boys on their way to winning the title, pitching in with 4 goals in the process.
The former Medeama SC defender will hope this latest feat will help him to be one of the best defenders in the World.
Nuhu has been impressive for the Black Stars having scored twice in four appearances.
