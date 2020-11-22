GNPC announces $100,000 a year sponsorship deal with Karela United

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has announced a $100,000 a year sponsorship deal with, Ghana Premier League club, Karela United.
The sponsorship which commences immediately is for the next three years.
The sponsorship deal was announced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC, Dr. KK Sarpong on Sunday, November 22 at the commissioniong of the newly constructed artificial turf facility at the Karela United’s Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase where the management of GNPC officially handed over the facility to Karela United.
The facility estimated to cost $1.9million is one of many built by GNPC through its Foundation across the country.
The project which began some months ago is ready for use by Karela United as their home ground for the 2020/21 league season.
Dr Sarponh has revealed that his outfit will work with Ghana Gas to ensure the formation and resourcing of a Youth Academy for the club
The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is the state agency responsible for the exploration, licensing, and distribution of petroleum-related activities in Ghana