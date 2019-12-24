PrimeNewsGhana

Goran Barjaktarevic appointed Wa All Stars head coach as John Painstil reassigned as scout

By Vincent Ashitey
Former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars have appointed Bosnian-German Goran Barjaktarevic as their new head coach while the club as assigned John Painstil a new role as a scout after being relieved of head coach position.

Bosnian-German Goran Barjaktarevic appointment was announced on Monday, four days to the start of the new league season.

According to a statement released by Wa All Stars, former Ghana international Painstil was dropped because he doesn’t have the required CAF License A certificate to coach a Ghana Premier League side. 

Barjaktarevic is expected to be in the dugout when Wa All Stars start their campaign against Liberty Professionals on Saturday. 

Barjaktarevic is a former Yugoslav soccer player and DFB soccer teacher with German citizenship.

He started his career as a football coach in Germany in 1998 as a DFB-B license trainer in the youth department of VfL Oldenburg.

In 2000 he received the DFB-A license. and took over the A-youth of VfB Oldenburg in the Regionalliga Nord, at that time the highest division of the A-juniors. He held this position until 2005. In the same year, it received its DFB soccer teacher license from the German Sport University Cologne (Hennes-Weisweiler-Akademie).

His last coaching job was in 2018 when he took over Thai top-tier side Chonburi FC.

