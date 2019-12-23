Kim Grant pleased with Hearts of Oak performance despite Kotoko loss

Kim Grant felt a lack of experience cost his youthful Hearts of Oak side in the 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko but found plenty of cause for optimism.
The Phobians were defeated 2-1 by their arch-rivals Kotoko to clinch the 2019 President's Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium. The defeat further opened the gap between the two clubs with regards to the President Cup as yesterday's win means the Porcupines have lifted the trophy six times to Hearts of Oak's four.
Aminu Alhassan own goal drew Kotoko levelled on the stroke of half time after Kofi Kordzi has put Hearts ahead. Naby Keita cemented the victory for the Porcupines following his well-placed header.
Speaking after the game, Kim Grant averred that there is more room for improvement.
''I just thought that the game was pretty tight and they took the chances, we didn't. We had chances. They actually had two chances and they scored them, '' Grant said in his post-match conference.
''Obviously the first half was pretty even. I think there was a bit of nervousness as well. But overall, I was quite pleased, we can still play better.
''But, you know, we have got some young boys in the team and they have to get to be used to the expectations.
''So for me, I was quite pleased with the way we played, but we can still improve on certain matters of the game but I believe that may be the first goal was offside but that's part and parcel of football.''
Next for the Phobians is to prepare for their league opener against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.
