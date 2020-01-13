GPL: Legon Cities announce ticket prices for AshantiGold clash

Legon Cities have announced the ticket prices for their matchday four clash against AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The match is scheduled to come off at the Accra Stadium on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 pm.
The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand will be selling at GHȼ10, while the VIP Upper/Lower will goes for GHȼ25.
For the centre line, the supporters are expected to pay GHȼ15 for a seat.
Legon Cities ahead hoping to secure their first win as well as hand the Miners they first defeat of the season. Their confidence is high after their stalemate with Dreams FC on Sunday at Dewu.
Legion Cities ahead of their game against Dreams gave its fans a special treat as they paid 25ghc that included transportation, match ticket and products from their sponsors and a club souvenir.
Coach Goran Barjaktarevic has called on the club supporters to have patience as he builds a formidable squad to mount a strong challenge in the Ghana Premier League.
Legon Cities lie 13th on the standings with 2 points after 3 games.