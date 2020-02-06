Mr Samson Deen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Origin Travels has revealed that clash between Hearts of Oak and in London will be watched by 200 FIFA/UEFA agents.
Ghana's two biggest clubs will square off in a fixture aimed at commemorating the west African nation's separation from colonial rule.
The match is set for Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, just a day after Ghana marks its Independence Day.
The game hopes to draw spectators from the big Ghanaian and African community in the UK. The match is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country.
Speaking in an interview on FOX 97.9 FM, Sampson Deen confirmed that the game will be played in London and will be watched by more than 200 FIFA and UEFA player and coaches agents.
“It’s true Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will play a friendly match in London at the Barnet stadium. This match will be watched by over 200 FIFA and UEFA player and coaches agents. The Hotel where Asante Kotoko will lodge is where we worked on the over 1000 tickets for the game which will be brought for sale in Ghana for everyone who wishes to go to get some and buy,” he said.
Samson Deen called on the supporters to be content with the limited tickets due to the challenges the organisers will face should they go the stated number.
"We should be satisfied with the 1000 tickets because Visa processing will take about five days, so if we go beyond 1000 it will be a problem. It’s an opportunity given to you the supporter by Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, so we are doing it to help our supporters to bring back the love. So we are doing it very cheap for all, GHC15000 can help you make this trip after acquiring your Ghanaian passport”.
Kotoko and Hearts are the most successful clubs in the history of the domestic league, having won the title on 23 and 19 occasions respectively.