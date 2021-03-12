Hearts of Oak announce capture of free agent Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Caleb Amankwah, the Ghana Premier League side have announced.
The club on Friday afternoon confirmed that the former Aduana Stars defender has joined the Phobia Family on a two-and-half-year deal.
The versatile defender opted not to renew his contract with Aduana Stars ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.
Accra Hearts of Oak has reached an agreement with highly rated Defender, Caleb Amankwah for two and half years.
Caleb has previously had stints with West African Football Academy and Aduana Stars Football Club. pic.twitter.com/qgUZE3OelX
Amankwah becomes the second signing for the club after Ibrahim Salifu joined the Rainbow club from Techiman Eleven Wonders.
He has had stints with West African Football Academy and Aduana Stars Football Club in the Ghana Premier League.
The 23-year-old will later join his new teammates hopefully this weekend as Hearts continue preparations for the start of the second half of the campaign.