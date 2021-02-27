Official: Salifu Ibrahim joins Hearts of Oak on 3-year contract

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has confirmed the transfer of their midfielder Salifu Ibrahim to fellow side Accra Hearts of Oak.
The Techiman based team on Saturday, February 27 announced that they have released midfielder to the Phobians on a 3-year deal, wishing him all the best at his new club.
A club statement read: "We respectfully write to inform our supporters, media and all football loving fans that Salifu Ibrahim has been transferred to Accra Hearts of Oak on a 3 year deal."
Salifu who has been linked with a move to the club for months has finally completed the switch to the 19-time Ghana Premier League champions.
The 20-year old impressive performances for Techiman Eleven Wonders saw him earn a call up to the Black Stars.
Salisu earned four consecutive Man of the Match Awards during the start of the season.