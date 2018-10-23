Hearts Of Oak confirm Patrick Razak's transfer to Horoya AC

Hearts of Oak have officially confirmed that their winger Patrick Razak has joined Guinean outfit Horoya AC.
According to the Accra-based club, the transfer of Razak to Horoya AC was subject to respective federations exchanging the International Transfer Certificate(ITC).
📋 PRESS RELEASE pic.twitter.com/KPxFDZRBaz— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) October 23, 2018
He spent three years with Hearts since joining them from Division One League club Tamale Utrecht.
Razak was one of the most exciting players on the local scene and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.
Read also:Patrick Razak signs for Guinean giants AC Horoya