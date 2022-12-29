Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United clash moved to Monday

The BetPawa Ghana Premier League match day 11 encounter between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United originally scheduled for Saturday, December 31, 2022 has been moved to Monday, January 2, 2023.
The game which will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will be the first game of the new year in the betPawa league competition.
Hearts will be playing its home game at the Cape Coast Stadium due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.
Bechem United who have been on a good form for the past 2 seasons will go into this game with all intentions to redeem their image on the back of last season’s defeat in the MTN FA Cup finals and also to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last match to Kotoko which coincidentally was another MTN FA Cup match.
The last time Hearts of Oak played Bechem was in the MTN FA Cup finals played in Kumasi at the Baba Yara sports stadium where the Phobians were victorious with goals from Caleb Amankwah and Daniel Afriyie to end the game 2-1.
Hearts of Oak are currently third on the league table and will be looking to climb higher.
Coach Matic and his lads have been in fine form and will be looking to continue with that form into next year. After his last match on Tuesday against Uncle T United, coach Matic expressed his delight in a conversation with heartsofoaksc.com , indicating that his lads are beginning to buy into his philosophy and with more work, dedication and commitment the team will understand what he desires from them at every given time.
“We are gradually getting to the target we have set for ourselves and that is to understand the philosophy. I believe in these lads and I know they will not disappoint the fans.”
The victory yesterday was a Christmas gift from the entire team to the Phobia fans across the world.