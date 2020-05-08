Here is why NSA have struggled to maintain the various Stadia

National Sports Authority boss Professor Peter Twumasi has revealed that its outfit has no manuals that will help them keep the various stadia in the best of shapes.
According to Professor Twumasi, a stadium must have its own manual of which the NSA will look on it to maintain the stadium but it is not so in the country.
He said those who built the various stadia for Ghana failed to prepare some to be used to keep the facility in good use.
“All of our sports stadia don’t have any maintenance manual, even operational manual we don’t have it. Normally when a stadium is built, the contractor and his advisors generate these documents and hand it over to those who will manage the facility to help them maintain the facility in the best of shape … even stadium has an expiring date.”
“Some of the facilities expire within 5 -7 years and it should be in the manuals that within stipulated years there should be a major renovation works.”
“Once you have the manual it will help you to prepare a budget and send it to the ministry finance who will capture and to take it parliament to approval.”
The nation have struggled to maintain the four stadia built ahead of the AFCON 2008. tournament.
Ghana built two new stadia and renovated two others ahead of the hosting of the AFCON 2008 tournament They include the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium and the Essispong Sports Stadium.
Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah on Monday May 4, embarked on a general inspection exercise at the Essipong Sports Stadium, Sekondi.On Monday,
The facilty Built ahead of Ghana hosting the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been wasting away due to a poor maintenance culture.
In 2018 reneovation works was carried out at the Accra Sports Stadium which is yet to be completed while another is ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.