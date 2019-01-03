I want to improve my finishing - Christian Atsu

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu says he needs to work hard to improve his "finishing" after squandering chances against Manchester United on Wednesday night.
Atsu was sensational against the Red Devils as he posed several threats to the backline of the 20-time English Champions but failed to find the back of the net.
The 26-year-old has not found the back of the net in all competitions this season, a flaw he has promised to improve.
After the game, Atsu made it clear of his intentions to better his finishing in order to start banging in goals.
"I'm getting better and working hard. I'm trying to give my best to the team, what is left is that I have to improve my end product, my finishing.
"I have had a lot of chances that I could score for the game I have played. I think I have to score some goals". Atsu told the Club Website.
Lukaku and Rashford ensured that Manchester United eased past the Newcastle as The Magpies have lost for the eighth time at home in the league this season.