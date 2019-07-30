I want to win silverware for Ghana before I retire - Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has shrugged off retirement rumours and insists that he wants to win a trophy for the nation before he will ever think of calling it a day with the Black Stars.
Wakaso was named man of the match in Ghana’s round of 16 defeat against Tunisia where he broke down in tears at the post match conference, claiming that it hurt to be eliminated after putting in maximum effort.
In the lead up to AFCON 2019, Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu mentioned that a good chunk of the current crop of players in the national team would call it quits if the Black Stars failed to win the competition.
However, the Deportivo Alves midfielder maintains that he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.
“I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something.
“I need to win something before I stop.
The combative midfielder explains that the current crop must leave a winning culture and legacy behind that the next generation can learn from.
“To be honest there are young ones coming up and we have to make way for them to also continue but we must set an example for them to come and continue,” he revealed on Face to Face on Citi TV.
