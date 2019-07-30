Maintaining Kwesi Appiah will be good for team building and continuity - Oti Akenteng

Technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Aketeng is of the view that Black Stars head coach Appiah should not be axed as it will not enhance team-building and continuity.
The former Al Khartoum manager has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians since failing to win this year's AFCON. Due to this section of Ghanaians feel he is not the right manager to lead the Black Stars in future.
But, Oti Akenteng insists a thorough evaluation of Appiah's performance should be conducted before a decision is made on his future in order not to make the wrong call and jeopardize the team's continuity.
Appiah is noted for the scouting of young chaps into the Black Stars which includes Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu and more.
"We should not be in a haste to take decisions. It is important that we take our time so we don't make mistakes," he told Daily Graphic.
"There should be an evaluation of our performance and a proper deductive analysis of everything that happened and then we can decide whether he should be maintained or changed,” he said.
"As someone who believes in team-building and development, I won't be quick to say he should go. Maintaining him will be good for team-building and continuity. But as I said, it all depends on the evaluation," he added.
“It would have been good for me to be with the team, but my absence was also not bad. My position goes beyond the Black Stars. There was work to be done on other national teams, especially the Under-20 as they prepare for the African Games.
