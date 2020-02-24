Inter Allies fire Adebayor warning to Ghana Premier League Clubs

Inter Allies have warned Ghana Premier League Clubs over the unlawfully inducing of their marksman Victorien Adebayor.
Adebayor has been on a hot scoring streak in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. He is Inter Allies' all-time top scorer.
His 11 goals and 4 assists from 9 appearances have earned him rave reviews and this has generated interested in him from some clubs in the Ghana Premier League.
However, the Capelli Boys have averred that they have no intention of selling the Nigerien international to any Premier League side.
Below is the statement.
Adebayor not available to GPL Clubs – Final Warning:
It has come to our notice, that some Ghanaian Premier League Clubs and their agents are unlawfully inducing our Forward Victorien Adebayor contrary to the FIFA regulations on the Status and Transfer of players.
We shall report any further attempt by the said Clubs to the Players Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.
Currently, Inter Allies and the Players agent are considering Six (6) offers from Europe, One (1) from UAE and One (1) from Saudi Arabia. Victorien Adebayor is NOT available FOR/TO any Ghanaian Club.
We advise that our forward be left alone to enjoy his football career
By this release the said Clubs have been put on notice and assigned final warning.