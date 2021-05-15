Prime News Ghana

Isaac Dogboe fights Adam Lopez on June 19

By Vincent Ashitey
Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe will next month face Adam 'Blunose' Lopez in boxing featherweight class.

The duo will be fighting in an under-card bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 19.

Dogboe will be seeking to continue from where he left off months ago when he did justice to his Mexican-American opponent at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

The Royal Storm on July 21, 2020 knocked Chris Avalos in his featherweight debut.

The upcoming bout will be his second since his comeback.

The Ghanaian (21-2, 15 KO) boxer has posted the flyer on his Social Media.

The USA orthodox boxer, Adam Lopez has sent a strong warning to Dogboe that he is in to cause an upset.

Lopez (15-2-0) said, “Dogboe is a former world champion who always comes to fight. But I’m a different fighter now, and I know what a win would mean for my career. I’m coming to Las Vegas to steal the show.”