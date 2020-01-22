John Painstil optimistic Ghana will top Group G of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana international John Painstil is confident the Black Stars see off the threat from opponents to top Group G of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Africa's version of the 2022 World Cup draw was held yesterday in Cairo, Egypt. The draw pulled Ghana alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.
READ ALSO: Ghana drawn in Group G for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
The Black Stars who have played in three World Cup tournament will be hoping to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar after failing to book a place at the last edition in Russia 2018.
Reacting to the draw on Happy FM, John Painstil disagreed with Ghana's easy group tag but insisted the four-time champions will make it out from Group G.
"Looking at Ghana’s group, you might see it as an easy group but the game is changing so we need to prepare and train well so there are small teams but I am sure that we will definitely top the group."
"Zimbabwe is not an easy team to beat at home; same for Ethiopia. Those teams are well motivated to beat us because it is Ghana they’re playing."
"Playing away in Zimbabwe is always difficult unlike South Africa because they understand the game."
READ ALSO: CAF reschedules AFCON2021 date
Should the Black Stars to top their Group they will qualify into the final round where the ten teams will be drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.