Kirin Cup: Manaf Nurudeen the hero as 9-man Black Stars beat Chile to third place

The Black Stars of Ghana placed third in the 2022 Kirin Cup after overcoming Chile on penalties.
The Black Stars recovered from their semi-final 4-1 defeat against Japan to upset Chile 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 of 90 minutes at the Panasonic Stadium in Suita – Osaka on Tuesday.
Ghana had to earn the win the hard way after defender Alidu Seidu and midfielder Mubarak Wakaso were shown the red card in the 65th and 78th minute respectively.
READ ALSO: Japan hit four past Black Stars in Kirin Cup opener
The Black Stars however managed to hold the South American side to penalties despite their numerical disadvantage and eventually won the contest.
Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen was in impressive form as he saves 3 three of Chiles's penalties to help Ghana carry the day.
Otto Addo made five changes to the team for the match ahead of Chile clash at the Panasonic Stadium Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was given the nod ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
The Eupen shot-stopper was among five players given a chance to prove their worth. Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu was shifted to the right in a four-back system that included Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Edmund Addo.
Mubarak Wakaso retained his place with captain Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus completing the midfield trio. Felix Afena Gyan and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku operated on the wings while Benjamin Tetteh led the line.