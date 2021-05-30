Know the African players to have won the Champions League since 1992

The curtains were brought down on the 2020/21 edition of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday.
As it is on many occasions, an African was part of the team that triumph on May 29 in Porto. Yesterday's match consisted of 3 African players from the two sides.
They are Algeria's Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Senegal and Morocco's Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech respectively of Chelsea.
It was the latter who got the winner's medals at the end of the 90 minutes in Porto as Chelsea got the better of Manchester City in UEFA's most prestigious club competition.
Chelsea's victory adds to 6 the numbers of African players to lift the trophy with the London-based club.
Below is a list of winners (countries, clubs and season)
26 - Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) : Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021
25 - Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : Chelsea FC, 2020 - 2021
24 - Naby Keita (Guinea) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019
23 - Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019
22 - Sadio Mane (Senegal) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019
21 - Joel Matip (Cameroon) : Liverpool FC, 2018 - 2019
20 – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : Real Madrid FC, 2017-2018
19 – Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
18 – Salomon Kalou (Ivory Coast) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
17 – Michael Essien (Ghana) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
16 – John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) : Chelsea FC, 2011-2012
15 – McDonald Mariga (Kenya) : Inter Milan 2009 – 2010
14 – Sulley Muntari (Ghana) : Inter Milan, 2009-2010
13 – Seydou Keita (Mali) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009, 2010-2011
12 – Yaya Touré (Côte d’Ivoire) : FC Barcelona, 2008-2009
11 – Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – FC Barcelona, 2005-2006, 2008-2009, Inter Milan, 2009-2010
10 – Djimi Traoré (Mali) : Liverpool FC, 2004-2005
9 – Benni McCarthy (South Africa) : FC Porto, 2003-2004
8 – Samuel Kuffour (Ghana) : FC Bayern Munich 2000-2001
7 - Geremi Njitap (Cameroon) – Real madrid, 1999 -2000, 2001 -2002
6 - Ibrahim Tanko (Ghana) : Borussia Dortmund 1996-1997
5 – Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995
4 – Finidi George (Nigeria) : Ajax, 1994-1995
3 – Abedi Pelé (Ghana) : Olympique de Marseille, 1992-1993
2 – Rabah Madjer (Algeria) : FC Porto, 1986-1987
1 – Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe) : Liverpool FC, 1983-1984