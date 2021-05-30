Michael Essien salutes Chelsea for winning Champions League title

Michael Essien has congratulated his former club Chelsea for winning the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.
The London club on Saturday pip Manchester City to UEFA's prestigious club competition title.
Kai Havertz's first-half strike was enough to see Chelsea win their second Champions League title.
Essien who knows what it means to lift the trophy, after winning it for the first time in his career years ago with the London club was quick to salute Thomas Tuchel's side for putting up a masterclass performance on May 29.
''Here they are the Champions of Europe. Congratulations boys. You guys did it again. Bravoo,'' he wrote on Instagram.
Essien spent 14 years at the club, was part of the Chelsea team when they won their first Champions League title in 2012.
Essien currently works as a youth team coach with Danish side FC Nordjaelland.
Other former Chelsea stars including Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi and Samuel Eto'o have all congratulated the team